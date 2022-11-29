Are analysts optimistic about Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) stock?

The closing price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) was $68.69 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $68.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2723804 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $90 previously.

Macquarie Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $117 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares for $74.41 per share. The transaction valued at 5,804,024 led to the insider holds 3,799,273 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $6,081,319 on Sep 22. The President & CEO now owns 3,777,273 shares after completing the transaction at $77.97 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $83.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,520,658 and left with 3,755,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $126.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.50.

Shares Statistics:

LYV traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.93M with a Short Ratio of 11.57M, compared to 14.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.41B to a low estimate of $4.85B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated increase of 88.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 29.70% less than the figure of $88.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 136.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.08B and the low estimate is $15.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.