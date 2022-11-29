Are XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $6.89 down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $7.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18268631 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XPeng Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4.20 from $18.60 previously.

On November 17, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $13.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Sell on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $56.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPEV has traded an average of 28.09M shares per day and 37.01M over the past ten days. A total of 854.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.06M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.64M with a Short Ratio of 35.79M, compared to 28.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $939.78M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $900.06M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $5.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.