As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) offers stability

The closing price of Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) was $14.99 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $14.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674147 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Green Nicholas Stewart sold 7,493 shares for $17.90 per share. The transaction valued at 134,121 led to the insider holds 76,615 shares of the business.

Hart Daniel R sold 1,262 shares of CDMO for $22,590 on Oct 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 47,020 shares after completing the transaction at $17.90 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Hancock Richard B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 92,134 and left with 36,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $32.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

CDMO traded an average of 638.61K shares per day over the past three months and 395.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.79M and the low estimate is $171.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.