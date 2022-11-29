As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) offers stability

The closing price of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) was $1.18 for the day, up 22.93% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949508 shares were traded. KPLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KPLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

On October 05, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Einbinder Lee bought 75,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 68,242 led to the insider holds 1,218,670 shares of the business.

Sun Fangqui sold 5,000 shares of KPLT for $7,900 on Jun 09. The Chief of Decision Science now owns 979,438 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Sun Fangqui, who serves as the Chief of Decision Science of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 8,930 and left with 984,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPLT has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9397, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4446.

Shares Statistics:

KPLT traded an average of 323.19K shares per day over the past three months and 278.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KPLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 5.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.2M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, Katapult Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.41M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.7M, a decrease of -34.90% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.11M, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228M and the low estimate is $211.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.