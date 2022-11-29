Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) was $40.06 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $40.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3752361 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBWI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $52 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $77.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.38.

Shares Statistics:

BBWI traded an average of 3.87M shares per day over the past three months and 6.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.18M, compared to 14.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, BBWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.