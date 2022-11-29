Considering Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) closed at $52.40 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $52.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770087 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $62 previously.

On February 08, 2022, ING Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.05.ING Group initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2022, with a $71.05 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $59.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCEP traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.36M. Insiders hold about 36.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 2.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCEP is 1.70, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.