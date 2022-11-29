How is Applied Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ: APLD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.24 in the prior trading day, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed at $2.00, down -10.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719390 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 09, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Cummins Wes bought 30,000 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 59,400 led to the insider holds 1,320,686 shares of the business.

RENCH DAVID sold 25,000 shares of APLD for $49,000 on Nov 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 145,631 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,000 and bolstered with 1,290,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $28.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3194.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 769.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 1,131.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.63M and the low estimate is $273.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 279.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.