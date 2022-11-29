How is Bowlero Corp.’s (NYSE: BOWL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed at $13.61 in the last session, up 2.87% from day before closing price of $13.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093517 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Young John Alan bought 5,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 45,530 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

Young John Alan bought 1,000 shares of BOWL for $9,250 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $9.25 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Young John Alan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,500 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $15.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOWL traded on average about 834.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.54M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.95M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.