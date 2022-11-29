How is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) closed at $0.12 in the last session, up 4.09% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0047 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455418 shares were traded. CRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1240 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1123.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $40 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Millian Craig Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,272 led to the insider holds 27,000 shares of the business.

Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares of CRBP for $5,198 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,272 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Cohen Yuval, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003 and bolstered with 98,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBP has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1411, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2705.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRBP traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.68M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.29.