How is Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s (NYSE: STWD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at $21.13 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $21.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442435 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Sossen Andrew Jay sold 33,750 shares of STWD for $818,546 on Mar 31. The COO and General Counsel now owns 293,881 shares after completing the transaction at $24.25 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, STERNLICHT BARRY S, who serves as the CEO, Chairman of Board of the company, bought 217,500 shares for $22.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,928,550 and bolstered with 10,571,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $25.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STWD traded on average about 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 306.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.92, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.24. The current Payout Ratio is 56.90% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $357.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390M to a low estimate of $300.9M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $302.29M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.35M, an increase of 36.80% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $464M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.