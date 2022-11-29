I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Lannett Company Inc. (LCI).

After finishing at $0.72 in the prior trading day, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) closed at $0.61, down -15.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837798 shares were traded. LCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7473 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5664.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Chapman John C bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 174,324 shares of the business.

LEPORE PATRICK G bought 100,000 shares of LCI for $49,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 587,145 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Crew Timothy C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,200 and bolstered with 604,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCI has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6058.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 167.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 180.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.65M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.58M, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.9M and the low estimate is $300.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.