I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG).

The price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $12.24 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801312 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.21.

We take a closer look at NVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

According to the various share statistics, NVG traded on average about 740.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 840.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 435.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

The forward annual dividend rate for NVG is 0.65, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17.

