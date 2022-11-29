In spite of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (NYSE:HIMS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.06, down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210649 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Boughton Soleil sold 2,000 shares for $5.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,600 led to the insider holds 308,271 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 20,000 shares of HIMS for $120,000 on Nov 09. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 310,271 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,545 shares for $4.44 each. As a result, the insider received 24,620 and left with 330,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $7.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIMS traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 15.97M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.63M and the low estimate is $572.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.