In spite of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:NBRV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) closed at $2.08 down -4.15% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2463607 shares were traded. NBRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 02, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when BURGESS DANIEL D sold 11,341 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,156 led to the insider holds 10,384 shares of the business.

Broom Colin MD sold 5,339 shares of NBRV for $1,015 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 36,523 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Webster Stephen W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,826 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,487 and left with 11,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBRV has reached a high of $21.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8354.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBRV has traded an average of 151.93K shares per day and 14.71k over the past ten days. A total of 3.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.05M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NBRV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 24.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4 and a low estimate of -$4.05, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.67, with high estimates of -$3.5 and low estimates of -$3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17 and -$17.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.1. EPS for the following year is -$8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$7 and -$9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $9.95M. As of the current estimate, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $9.5M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.16M, an increase of 31.30% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.95M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.89M, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.97M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.