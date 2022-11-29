In spite of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $457.24, up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $448.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898221 shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $461.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $447.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ULTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $475 to $485.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $475.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Halligan Catherine Ann sold 276 shares for $445.86 per share. The transaction valued at 123,059 led to the insider holds 2,168 shares of the business.

Ryan Anita Jane sold 594 shares of ULTA for $261,675 on Sep 07. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,482 shares after completing the transaction at $440.53 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Halligan Catherine Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $428.81 each. As a result, the insider received 85,762 and left with 2,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $451.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 410.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 398.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ULTA traded 793.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 522.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $3.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.2, with high estimates of $6.1 and low estimates of $4.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.88 and $20.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.33. EPS for the following year is $23.04, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.1 and $21.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.