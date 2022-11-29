In the case of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), what’s next?

The closing price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) was $5.81 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3495475 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $10.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.04.

Shares Statistics:

ARR traded an average of 4.76M shares per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.82M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.93M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.01% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 24.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.15M to a low estimate of $33.58M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.5M, an estimated increase of 72.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 83.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.75M and the low estimate is $157.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.