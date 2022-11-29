In What Direction Will CarLotz Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Goes From Here?

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -5.61% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984176 shares were traded. LOTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1837 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1670.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOTZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Kaya Ozan sold 129,969 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 23,018 led to the insider holds 970,031 shares of the business.

Peker Lev sold 5,056 shares of LOTZ for $1,279 on Oct 21. The CEO now owns 3,206,549 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 657 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 225 and left with 289,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2673, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7229.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOTZ traded about 577.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOTZ traded about 666.33k shares per day. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.69M. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $75.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.3M to a low estimate of $75.3M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.04M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.07M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.