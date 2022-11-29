In What Direction Will Etsy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) was $119.48 for the day, down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $120.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2585873 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $120.74 per share. The transaction valued at 2,517,444 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Glaser Rachel C sold 75,000 shares of ETSY for $8,672,479 on Nov 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 49,143 shares after completing the transaction at $115.63 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, MOSKOWITZ RAINA, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $116.01 each. As a result, the insider received 232,020 and left with 15,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $307.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.90.

Shares Statistics:

ETSY traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 3.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.85M, compared to 12.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.