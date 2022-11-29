In What Direction Will Zymeworks Inc.’s (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Goes From Here?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) closed the day trading at $7.83 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501872 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZYME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $40 previously.

On October 21, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Josephson Neil sold 2,475 shares for $8.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,045 led to the insider holds 14,449 shares of the business.

Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares of ZYME for $20,496 on Mar 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,276 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Jan 07, another insider, Josephson Neil, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $14.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,386 and bolstered with 7,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $21.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZYME traded about 984.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZYME traded about 566.18k shares per day. A total of 66.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 7.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $4.57 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and -$5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, up 212.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.