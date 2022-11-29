Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.05, down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $21.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5893866 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $19 from $6 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.25 to $6.75.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.75 to $7.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $34.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLY traded 10.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 467.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.24M with a Short Ratio of 17.29M, compared to 14.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, NLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.63.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $643.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $791M to a low estimate of $420M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $544.28M, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $599M, a decrease of -8.70% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $718M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.