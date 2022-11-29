Is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed at $12.42 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561699 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when FEINGOLD ANTON sold 935 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 14,563 led to the insider holds 37,531 shares of the business.

Benjamin William Stephen bought 18,000 shares of ACRE for $252,920 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 36,596 shares after completing the transaction at $14.05 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, FEINGOLD ANTON, who serves as the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of the company, sold 1,415 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,239 and left with 38,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACRE traded on average about 640.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 5.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACRE is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.55M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127M and the low estimate is $106.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.