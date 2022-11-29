Is Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed at $3.42 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $3.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625952 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9830.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBD traded on average about 946.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.56M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CBD is 0.07, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 56.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The current Payout Ratio is 159.10% for CBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 17, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.77B and the low estimate is $8.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.