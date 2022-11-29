Is Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) closed at $40.23 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $40.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10027653 shares were traded. EXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares for $47.49 per share. The transaction valued at 211,378 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Souza Fabian sold 21,400 shares of EXC for $1,018,854 on Apr 01. The SVP & Corporate Controller now owns 2,337 shares after completing the transaction at $47.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Khouzami Carim V, who serves as the CEO BGE of the company, sold 3,962 shares for $44.35 each. As a result, the insider received 175,715 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXC traded on average about 8.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 993.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.25M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.63M, compared to 12.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXC is 1.35, which was 1.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 64.40% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, Exelon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.39B, an estimated decrease of -40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, a decrease of -58.60% less than the figure of -$40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.42B and the low estimate is $17.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.