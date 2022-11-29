Is Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $2.64 in the prior trading day, Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) closed at $2.66, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518688 shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $14 previously.

On July 29, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $10.

On June 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on June 28, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Tomlinson Thomas W bought 7,500 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,375 led to the insider holds 260,825 shares of the business.

Bardos Dominic sold 9,800 shares of HLLY for $62,720 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 102,971 shares after completing the transaction at $6.40 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Bardos Dominic, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 24,578 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider received 159,757 and left with 112,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Holley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $14.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7999.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 773.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 5.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $152.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.69M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, Holley Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.42M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.59M, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.83M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $717.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $706.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.85M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775M and the low estimate is $735.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.