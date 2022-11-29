Is iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.80 in the prior trading day, iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) closed at $1.90, up 5.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4516423 shares were traded. ICAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On March 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Go Jonathan sold 38,960 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 106,653 led to the insider holds 188,725 shares of the business.

Irish Timothy Norris bought 5,500 shares of ICAD for $25,465 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 5,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SASSINE ANDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 54,900 and left with 1,198,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICAD has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4041.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 83.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 124.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.59M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 349.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 333.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.63M to a low estimate of $7.7M. As of the current estimate, iCAD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.91M, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.52M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.64M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.23M and the low estimate is $35.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.