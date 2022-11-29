Is this a Prime Time To acquire Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) stock

The price of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) closed at $78.51 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $77.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682536 shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Peterffy Thomas sold 11,900 shares for $77.57 per share. The transaction valued at 923,083 led to the insider holds 2,096,505 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,576,358 on Nov 23. The Chairman now owns 2,108,405 shares after completing the transaction at $78.82 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $76.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,535,829 and left with 2,128,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $82.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBKR traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.07M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBKR is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $928.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $885M. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $991.85M, an increase of 43.30% over than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $951.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.