It’s a good day to be an Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shareholder

In the latest session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) closed at $61.31 down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $62.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4080799 shares were traded. COUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coupa Software Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $55 from $67 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Glenn Robert sold 290 shares for $59.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,161 led to the insider holds 10,429 shares of the business.

Tiscornia Anthony D sold 3,835 shares of COUP for $241,037 on Sep 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,039 shares after completing the transaction at $62.85 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Riggs Mark, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 511 shares for $62.43 each. As a result, the insider received 31,903 and left with 3,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has reached a high of $205.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COUP has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 3.86M over the past ten days. A total of 75.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.40M. Shares short for COUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 7.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 29 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $725.29M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $949.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.