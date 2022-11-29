It’s a good day to be an Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.94, down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679160 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares for $7.21 per share. The transaction valued at 63,487 led to the insider holds 9,586,630 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of DXLG for $537,262 on Nov 25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,595,434 shares after completing the transaction at $7.16 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, AWM Investment Company, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.13 each. As a result, the insider received 356,630 and left with 9,670,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXLG traded 817.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.6M and the low estimate is $552.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.