It’s a good day to be an Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Globalstar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.88, down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3779562 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 225.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 21, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Taylor Timothy Evan sold 1,305,695 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,415,536 led to the insider holds 13,833,649 shares of the business.

Taylor Timothy Evan sold 760,656 shares of GSAT for $1,490,886 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 15,139,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Taylor Timothy Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600,000 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider received 3,184,000 and left with 15,900,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4758.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSAT traded 10.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 681.09M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.09M with a Short Ratio of 28.49M, compared to 36.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $32.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.83M to a low estimate of $32.83M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.39M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.4M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.3M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.55M and the low estimate is $130.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.