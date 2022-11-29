It’s an appealing income play to consider Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

The price of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $160.83 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $161.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115819 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On June 09, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $175 to $158.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $176 to $205.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Washington Zuhairah Scott sold 550 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 77,000 led to the insider holds 2,340 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $214.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIVE traded on average about 894.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 771.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.16M. Shares short for FIVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 5.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.