It’s an appealing income play to consider MannKind Corporation (MNKD)

The price of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $4.41 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3325561 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2019, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Thomson David sold 7,000 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 25,690 led to the insider holds 726,035 shares of the business.

Galindo Alejandro sold 4,615 shares of MNKD for $17,771 on Aug 22. The EVP Endocrine Business Unit now owns 777,075 shares after completing the transaction at $3.85 per share. On Jul 31, another insider, Galindo Alejandro, who serves as the EVP Endocrine Business Unit of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,650 and bolstered with 781,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6588.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNKD traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.9M with a Short Ratio of 35.05M, compared to 31.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.44M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.4M and the low estimate is $150.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.