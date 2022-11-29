It’s an appealing income play to consider RXO Inc. (RXO)

After finishing at $19.05 in the prior trading day, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed at $18.69, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031308 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On November 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

On November 21, 2022, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Vertical Research initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 988.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.72% stake in the company.