It’s an appealing income play to consider WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

After finishing at $0.95 in the prior trading day, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed at $0.90, down -5.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0549 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604542 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WETG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WeTrade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9977.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 195.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 68.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 623.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 459.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.