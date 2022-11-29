It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock

The closing price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) was $7.14 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666058 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

HIMX traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.86M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.00M, compared to 14.53M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.