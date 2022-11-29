MTN (Vail Resorts Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vail Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $258.80, down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $265.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588193 shares were traded. MTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $264.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $257.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On September 21, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $355.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $350.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when SCHNEIDER HILARY sold 4,000 shares for $318.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,272,880 led to the insider holds 16,694 shares of the business.

SORTE JOHN F sold 1,832 shares of MTN for $620,424 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 44,080 shares after completing the transaction at $338.66 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, KATZ ROBERT A, who serves as the Exec. Chair of the Board of the company, sold 98,209 shares for $330.60 each. As a result, the insider received 32,468,052 and left with 240,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTN has reached a high of $348.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTN traded 466.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 574.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for MTN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.85 and a low estimate of -$4.59, while EPS last year was -$3.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.13, with high estimates of $6.88 and low estimates of $5.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.97 and $8.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.01. EPS for the following year is $10.16, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $9.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.