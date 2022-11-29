NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) closed at $23.01 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $23.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766392 shares were traded. NCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $27 from $38 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Welling Glenn W. bought 255,309 shares for $22.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,861,291 led to the insider holds 2,918,047 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 287,808 shares of NCR for $6,338,877 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 2,683,288 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 256,883 shares for $20.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,302,177 and bolstered with 2,415,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCR has reached a high of $45.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCR traded on average about 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 10.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, NCR Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.16B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $7.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.