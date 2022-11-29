Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) was $10.96 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $10.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539112 shares were traded. NMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,370 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 25,999 led to the insider holds 4,208 shares of the business.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F bought 1,500 shares of NMZ for $18,495 on May 26. The Trustee now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMZ has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.84.

Shares Statistics:

NMZ traded an average of 509.57K shares per day over the past three months and 371.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.89M. Shares short for NMZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 99.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 170.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, NMZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.