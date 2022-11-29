Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) was $11.77 for the day, up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727522 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1187.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 265.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.49.

Shares Statistics:

NAD traded an average of 812.75K shares per day over the past three months and 997.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 117.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.67, NAD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.