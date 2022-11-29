Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at $153.69 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $153.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7931322 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $150.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on October 17, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Harris Parker sold 47,095 shares for $144.88 per share. The transaction valued at 6,823,201 led to the insider holds 95,155 shares of the business.

Harris Parker sold 47,096 shares of CRM for $6,959,653 on Nov 18. The Co-Founder and CTO now owns 95,155 shares after completing the transaction at $147.78 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Harris Parker, who serves as the Co-Founder and CTO of the company, sold 47,096 shares for $149.83 each. As a result, the insider received 7,056,308 and left with 95,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 287.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $299.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRM traded on average about 7.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.40M, compared to 13.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 39 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 46 analysts recommending between $7.09 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $33.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.