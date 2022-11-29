SBRA (Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) closed at $12.37 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3082421 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Andrews Harold W. Jr. sold 110,000 shares for $13.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,490,742 led to the insider holds 474,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBRA traded on average about 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 230.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 8.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBRA is 1.20, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $156.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.2M to a low estimate of $150.1M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.59M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.44M, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $642.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $569.54M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $670.97M and the low estimate is $449.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.