Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) was $13.95 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $13.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542055 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Kelley John Travis bought 3,400 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,434 led to the insider holds 16,091 shares of the business.

Schrenk Troy C. sold 21,000 shares of TH for $126,000 on Mar 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,383 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Archer James B., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 35,676 shares for $5.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,786 and bolstered with 1,222,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

TH traded an average of 658.34K shares per day over the past three months and 795.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 4.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 75.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.1M and the low estimate is $577.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.