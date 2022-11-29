The name Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Comcast Corporation’s stock clocked out at $35.59, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $35.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19238830 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMCSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $42 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 397,340 led to the insider holds 1,817 shares of the business.

WATSON DAVID N sold 65,410 shares of CMCSA for $2,988,452 on Mar 11. The CEO – Comcast Cable now owns 597,425 shares after completing the transaction at $45.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $53.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMCSA traded 28.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.28B. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.5M with a Short Ratio of 74.36M, compared to 76.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, CMCSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 90.70% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 31 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $30.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.83B to a low estimate of $29.99B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.34B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.39B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.39B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.69B and the low estimate is $117.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.