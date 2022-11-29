The name Grifols S.A. (GRFS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Grifols S.A.’s stock clocked out at $7.91, down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861081 shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRFS traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.73M. Shares short for GRFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 5.67M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, GRFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.74B and the low estimate is $5.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.