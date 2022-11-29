The name Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed at $0.12 down -5.66% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027140 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2059, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1358.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBLA has traded an average of 898.38K shares per day and 581.38k over the past ten days. A total of 31.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.10M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 278.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.77.