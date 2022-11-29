There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Audacy Inc. (AUD) can be one of them

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed the day trading at $0.33 down -7.04% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690444 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,206 led to the insider holds 1,944,388 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 48,491 shares of AUD for $21,055 on Sep 21. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,895,163 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,705 and bolstered with 1,846,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3798.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUD traded about 833.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUD traded about 500.08k shares per day. A total of 139.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.72M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.69M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.