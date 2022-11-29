There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) can be one of them

The closing price of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) was $32.39 for the day, up 4.48% from the previous closing price of $31.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7300613 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALEXOS NICHOLAS W bought 25,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 654,665 led to the insider holds 375,000 shares of the business.

Pappas Christopher D bought 4,000 shares of UNVR for $102,720 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 161,502 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Pappas Christopher D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $28.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,360 and bolstered with 157,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.68.

Shares Statistics:

UNVR traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.11B and the low estimate is $10.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.