There is a good chance Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $65.53 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $65.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6872678 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Norcross Gary sold 39,403 shares for $93.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,672,370 led to the insider holds 846,643 shares of the business.

Norcross Gary sold 80,000 shares of FIS for $7,271,320 on Sep 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 846,643 shares after completing the transaction at $90.89 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Norcross Gary, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $89.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,177,888 and left with 846,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $122.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIS traded on average about 6.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 605.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 5.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FIS is 1.88, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.22 and $6.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $7.56, with 33 analysts recommending between $8.22 and $6.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.85B and the low estimate is $14.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.