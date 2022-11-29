There is a good chance Nucor Corporation (NUE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed at $147.53 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $149.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1735257 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $125 from $146 previously.

On January 11, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $102.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $104.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Murphy Gregory J sold 3,000 shares for $137.29 per share. The transaction valued at 411,870 led to the insider holds 49,549 shares of the business.

Hollatz John J sold 2,450 shares of NUE for $329,279 on Oct 24. The Executive Vice President now owns 52,282 shares after completing the transaction at $134.40 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, QUERY KENNETH REX, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $141.64 each. As a result, the insider received 708,195 and left with 76,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $187.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUE traded on average about 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NUE is 2.00, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.24 and a low estimate of $3.81, while EPS last year was $7.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.9 and low estimates of $3.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.97 and $27.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.04. EPS for the following year is $12.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $16.28 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.24B to a low estimate of $8B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.36B, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.81B, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.81B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.48B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.25B and the low estimate is $30.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.