There is a good chance Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) closed at $11.35 in the last session, up 0.18% from day before closing price of $11.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980436 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J sold 4,566 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 51,951 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEA has reached a high of $15.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEA traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 299.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.03M. Shares short for NEA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 115.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEA is 0.53, which was 0.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.