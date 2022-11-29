There is a good chance Telos Corporation (TLS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $3.84 in the prior trading day, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed at $3.78, down -1.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812264 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

On November 09, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 19,300 led to the insider holds 35,217 shares of the business.

Wood John B bought 200,000 shares of TLS for $730,000 on Nov 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 4,641,118 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schaufeld Fredrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 907,500 and bolstered with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $17.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.3818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9417.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 887.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.86M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.